Six Nations Police arrest one, searching for second man involved in failed robbery attempt

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 17-year-old Six Nations man has been arrested and police are seeking a second man after an attempted robbery at Route 54 Grocery and Convenience store on Highway 54 just after the store opened early this morning.

The two men, armed with what appeared to be a firearm, entered the store just as the clerk had opened. One of the two was carrying a coffee he had stopped to pick up from a nearby coffee shop as the two walked down Highway 54 Turtle Island News was told. Upon entry to the store the two demanded cash before leaving on foot, walking down Highway 54. No one was injured.

Six Nations Police, Brant County OPP, K9 and Emergency Response Team all responded to the robbery after being notified it was underway at about 5:30 a.m (Thursday, May 4, 2023). Six Nations Police said two suspects had entered the business demanding money. One of the suspects brandished what appeared to be a firearm before fleeing on foot. Nothing of monetary value was taken.

Police, including the OPP Tactical Unit, began a search of the area and shortly after the search began OPP recovered what appeared to be a firearm and arrested one suspect. Police continued searching for the second suspect but were unable to locate him.

Six Nations Police have charged a 17-year-old Six Nations man with Robbery and Imitation Firearm – Use While Committing Offence contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused was also charged with two counts of Breach Probation contrary to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

