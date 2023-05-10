National News
Three charged after Six Nations Police seize drugs in traffic stop

May 10, 2023 356 views

OHSWEKEN, ON The Six Nations Police have charged three after  conducting a traffic stop on a local taxi resulted in seizure of fentanyl and cocaine.

On May 5, 2023, the Six Nations Police conducted a traffic stop on a local taxi vehicle, all of the occupants were arrested without incident. A search of the taxi resulted in the seizure fentanyl, cocaine, currency, drug packaging and cell phones.  As a result, police seized approximately $7,000 in illicit drugs.

Three people have been charged with the following:

Edward Anthony Seery, 43 of Delhi, Ontario with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl and Possession – cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act. The accused was also charged with Proceeds of Crime under $5,000 and Breach of Probation (2 counts) contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Mikayla Dawn McIntyre, 27, of Simcoe, Ontario with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl and Possession – cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act. The accused was also charged with Proceeds of Crime under $5,000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Matthew Cowan, 26, of Ohsweken, Ontario with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl and Possession – cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act. The accused was also charged with Proceeds of Crime under $5,000 contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The three accused were held for formal bail hearings and all were remanded into custody.

