UCP promises to allow mandatory drug treatment, open addiction and mental health beds

May 16, 2023 20 views

CALGARY- Danielle Smith says a United Conservative Party government would introduce a law to allow mandatory drug treatment if it’s re-elected May 29.

The UCP leader says the proposed compassionate intervention act would allow a family member, doctor, psychologist or police officer to petition a judge to issue a treatment order.

Smith made the announcement at a news conference in Calgary and promised several measures to improve public safety by addressing mental health issues and the ongoing addictions crisis.

They are part of the UCP’s focus on a “recovery-oriented system of care.”

Smith says the UCP would build more than 700 new addiction beds at 11 treatment centres in several communities, including four First Nations.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she agrees the issue needs a lot of work and focus by the next government, but adds Smith made the announcement without first talking to experts and those on the front lines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

 

 

