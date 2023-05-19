National News
Deaths of Indigenous people in Atlantic Canadian jails spark calls for review, change

May 19, 2023 29 views

Groups in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are calling for Indigenous-led inquiries after the deaths of First Nations people in provincial jails.

Lawyer Emma Halpern with the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia represents the family of Sarah Rose Denny, a 36-year-old Mi’kmaq woman who died in custody on March 26.

Halpern says Denny died in hospital of pneumonia after being transferred from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

She is calling on behalf of the family for the Nova Scotia government to launch a Mi’kmaq-led inquiry into Denny’s death.

In New Brunswick, the Wolastoqey Nation wants the province to launch an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism in the justice system after the conclusion of an inquest into the death of 28-year-old Skyler Sappier-Soloman.

The province ordered an inquest after Sappier-Soloman died in hospital on Jan. 31, 2022, two days after he was taken there from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.

 

