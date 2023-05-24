Local News
Slider

Family fun packed Six Nations’ annual Bread and Cheese!

May 24, 2023 44 views

Six Nations annual “Bread and Cheese” celebration is back without COVID-19 restrictions With COVID-19 restrictions gone Six Nations turned out in droves marking a more than 157-year-old tradition that had its roots in a royal alliance . On Monday Six Nations marked its annual Bread and Cheese Day, an annual tradition that began in the 1860s when Queen Victoria, on her birthday, began gifting Haudenosaunee people blankets for their allyship during the War of 1812. The day has taken on a fair like quality with a parade, rides, activities all culminating in the great Bread and Cheese give-away. The parade was led by veterans and bagpipers whose music blared out in streams along the street. Paraders marched holding the Haudenosaunee flag (Hiawatha Belt), the Anishinaabe flag, the Canadian and American…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nunavut RCMP commander reflects on `challenging’ history

May 24, 2023 27

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nunavut RCMP’s commanding officer reflected on the service’s complicated…

Read more
National News

US Border Patrol says agents who killed man in Arizona were answering report of gunfire

May 24, 2023 31

 By Anita Snow THE ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOENIX (AP) _ U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of…

Read more