Family fun packed Six Nations’ annual Bread and Cheese!

Six Nations annual “Bread and Cheese” celebration is back without COVID-19 restrictions With COVID-19 restrictions gone Six Nations turned out in droves marking a more than 157-year-old tradition that had its roots in a royal alliance . On Monday Six Nations marked its annual Bread and Cheese Day, an annual tradition that began in the 1860s when Queen Victoria, on her birthday, began gifting Haudenosaunee people blankets for their allyship during the War of 1812. The day has taken on a fair like quality with a parade, rides, activities all culminating in the great Bread and Cheese give-away. The parade was led by veterans and bagpipers whose music blared out in streams along the street. Paraders marched holding the Haudenosaunee flag (Hiawatha Belt), the Anishinaabe flag, the Canadian and American…



