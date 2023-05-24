Local News
ticker

Land acknowledgements or tokenism SNEC debates

May 24, 2023 39 views

By Turtle Island News staff When is a land acknowledgment support and when it is tokenism? Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) found itself debating the issue of land acknowledgments verses tokenism after receiving an invitation to a Caledonia business’s re-opening. Some councillors said they felt the invitations to events in nearby municipalities or private business openings sometimes feel more like an Indigenous representative is a “token” or is a performative gesture in lue of true efforts toward reconciliation. The issue arose during SNEC’s Finance Committee meeting, May 15th, when Elected Chief Mark Hill brought up an invitation to Rexall’s grand re-opening in Caledonia on May 19. Elected Chief Hill said he could not attend and asked if any councillors would consider attending to represent the community. Councillor Melba Thomas volunteered,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nunavut RCMP commander reflects on `challenging’ history

May 24, 2023 22

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nunavut RCMP’s commanding officer reflected on the service’s complicated…

Read more
National News

US Border Patrol says agents who killed man in Arizona were answering report of gunfire

May 24, 2023 29

 By Anita Snow THE ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOENIX (AP) _ U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of…

Read more