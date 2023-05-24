Survivors’ Secretariat gets $5000 grant from Six Nations council

Six Nations will support the Survivors Secretariat with funding for its annual survivors gathering, but is still looking into whether it has funds to support local athletes. The Six Nations Survivors Secretariat came to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) seeking either monetary and in kind donations SNEC could provide for its Second Annual Survivors Gathering from June 27 to 29. The motion was deferred to the May 15th General Finance Committee meeting, where SNEC agreed to provide $5,000 to the group from the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP) funds. The annual event, meant to bring survivors of the Mohawk Institute Residential School together is happening at the Gathering Place this year due to the ground penetrating radar and other issues with the park on the residential school’s former property….



