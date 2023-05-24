Local News
Gypsy moth spraying to hit parts of Six Nations

May 24, 2023 33 views

Six Nations will spray some parts of the territory to control the invasive moth, formerly known as the Gypsy moth. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was scheduled to have a presentation from Wildlife manager, Lauren Jones at its General Finance meeting on May 15, to discuss the results of the Lymantria dispar moth egg count in April, but Jones experienced technical difficulties, left the meeting and did not return. Elected Chief Mark Hill suggested SNEC could bring a motion forward despite the lack of information. SNEC initiates a spraying program annually. “We have made and done this, it’s nothing new. Perhaps we can make that decision today in terms of time sensitivity.” Councillor Kerry Bomberry said he spoke with Jones about the egg mass count and was told Trees…

