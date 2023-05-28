B.C. Premier David Eby calls two byelections for June 24

VICTORIA- British Columbia Premier David Eby called byelections Saturday for two ridings left vacant after the resignations of the previous New Democrat premier and a former cabinet minister.

Voters in the Greater Victoria riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca and in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant will cast their ballots on June 24.

The premier said he was excited to announce the voting in two vibrant ridings where residents are in urgent need of representation.

The districts encompass very different communities, with Vancouver-Mount Pleasant including parts of the city’s Chinatown and Downtown Eastside neighbourhoods, which are facing “big challenges,” Eby said.

He said Langford-Juan de Fuca is a fast-growing riding, and both districts are in need of strong representation heading into the fall legislative session.

Eby made the remarks at a news conference at the Vancouver International Airport before departing on a trade mission to several countries in Asia.

The premier and Jobs Minister Brenda Bailey are set to visit Japan, Korea, and Singapore in support of B.C.’s new trade diversification strategy.

Eby said he will also speak with officials in those countries about their housing strategies and how they’re tackling challenges similar to those B.C. is facing.

The Langford riding had been held by former premier John Horgan from 2005 until his retirement from politics earlier this year, while Melanie Mark, a former advanced education and tourism minister, was first elected in 2016.

Mark was the first First Nations woman elected to the B.C. legislature before she also resigned her seat in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant earlier this year.

The NDP, BC United and Greens have nominated candidates to run in each riding.

School board trustee Ravi Parmar is set to run for the New Democrats in the Langford riding, while parental autism advocate Elena Lawson will carry the BC United banner and health advocate Camille Currie will contend for the Greens.

In Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, Indigenous leader Joan Phillip will run for the NDP, local businessman Jackie Lee for BC United, and emergency management expert Wendy Hayko for the Greens.

Advance voting is set to run from June 16 to 21, with June 24 as the final day voters may cast their ballots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.

