Indigenous, Community Gardens set for approval in Aurora

By Brock Weir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Community gardens and an Indigenous garden are two of the Hartwell Way park amenities set for approval at Council this week.

Sitting at the Committee level on May 18, Council approved a construction budget increase of $1,220,900, bringing the cost of the park to a total $2,720,900, fully funded from the Town’s Cash in-Lieu of Parkland reserve.

A staff report attributed the cost increase to how the vision for the park has evolved since it was first proposed and approved in

2018 as a non-programmed park. Since then, prices have increased over the course of the pandemic, and Council’s vision has expanded to include additional features like a natural playground and community gardens.

The latest addition is the creation of the Indigenous garden, proposed as part of the Town’s efforts towards Truth & Reconciliation, with designs forthcoming.

“Through ongoing discussions with the staff Indigenous Relations Committee Working Group, it has been identified that the concept of creating an Indigenous Garden would be a welcomed space within the community,” said Sara Tienkamp, Manager of Parks and Fleet for the Town of Aurora. “The inclusion of an Indigenous garden supports the Town’s efforts and commitment to moving forward with taking steps towards meaningful Truth & Reconciliation. An Indigenous garden would provide space for healing, wellness, culture and educational opportunities. The garden will also provide space to serve for reflection for all impacted by the residential school system.

“Staff feel the new park on Hartwell Way would make an ideal location for this project as the park design is rooted in nature and community inclusiveness. Also, there is ample opportunity to incorporate the garden easily into the unprogrammed space. The amphitheatre, interpretive signage, and two future schools across the road would provide excellent educational opportunities.”

Although Council members voiced some concern about the increased costs related to the park, they were largely supportive of how the scope has changed since it was first conceived.

“I think this is not only going to be a great park, I am really excited,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas of the park as a whole, but particularly the Indigenous garden, adding he believes the larger community will be excited as well. “Not only is it going to be a place to serve as an educational tool for visitors, kids, and schools? I think we all recognize the creation of an Indigenous garden is one small step in the process of reconciliation but I believe it is an important step towards creating a more just and equitable society. I hope that this project will not only inspire the community but will inspire other communities to take similar steps to honour and recognize the heritage of indigenous people.”

The approval of the community garden was also exciting for Ward 5 Councillor John Gallo who said bringing more opportunities like these to the community is part of what he campaigned on.

“I am really looking forward to its completion and implementation,” he said. “It will be multi-generational and I think those types of environments are fantastic for community building and outreach and neighbourhood building and all of those things, not to mention growing some food for yourself.”

In the last term of Council, Councillor Wendy Gaertner, who now represents Ward 3, was a supporter of keeping the park unprogrammed space with “a lot of space for the kids to run around, people to sit and read and just relax.” She had additional reservations about the park’s accessibility from a public transit standpoint.

“I wanted to spend a lot less money on this,” she said. “It has morphed into this and I think if we’re going to make it a really good park, we have to spend the money?. I think often community gardens are not used by people in the neighbourhood, they draw from outside the neighbourhood from don’t have any space to grow vegetables. It is not like the community garden that we have that is quite near Yonge Street. It is a rather difficult transportation area.”

