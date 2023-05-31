Charges against Manitoba priest hit hard for residential school survivors

By Dave Baxter

To one residential school survivor, it feels like “history repeating itself.”

Police announced on Tuesday that a 48-year-old Catholic priest is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an incident involving an 8-year-old girl and RCMP believe others may have been assaulted as well.

“It feels like history repeating itself,” Vivian Ketchum said.

“It’s the monster in the black robe.”

During a Tuesday afternoon media conference, RCMP Supt. Scott McMurchy told reporters that their Little Grand Rapids detachment got a call on May 27 about an 8-year-old girl who claims she was with a Catholic priest at a church in the community, where the man “touched her inappropriately.”

Police also said the girl told them she tried to leave the church during the incident, but the man stopped her. The girl eventually got away and her mother reported the incident to police.

Ketchum, who lives in Winnipeg, said she was first forced to attend the Cecilia Jeffrey Residential School in northern Ontario when she was just five years old, and she experienced abuse at the hands of some of the adults who were working there.

She said she remembers often being hit by adults and teachers, and at one point ended up with broken bones in her fingers due to the ongoing abuse.

Ketchum said she has worked for years to try to heal emotionally from the trauma of residential schools, which were in many cases run by members of the Catholic Church, but she now worries the news this week will set some back in that healing journey.

“We do so much work, and lately some of us have been feeling pretty confident that we are moving forward, and then we get hit with this, and it’s deflating,” she said.

Ketchum also worries about those who are only beginning the process of healing, and about how this news could affect them.

“A lot of us have done a lot of work and can deal with this and work through this, but some are maybe just starting, and it can be a huge set back when they get news like this,” she said.

With news of these charges and with a suspect in custody, Ketchum said the most important thing is for people to support the 8-year-old, because she said if she is supported, more young people will feel comfortable coming forward with stories and allegations of abuse.

“The community needs to rally around her as a victim, and communities need to believe victims,” Ketchum said. “She was brave and she told her story. She did the right thing, and I hope this will convince others that they can come forward.

“If we give 100% support to this victim, more victims will come forward.”

On Tuesday, RCMP told reporters they believe there could be other potential victims of the accused priest, and said some in Little Grand Rapids have already reached out to police with similar complaints since hearing about the investigation.

“This investigation is unfolding as we speak,” McMurchy said.

“And we will continue to work to find justice for those affected.”

Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said he commends the girl for coming forward, and hopes that others who have been victims of sexual assault will do the same.

“I commend this young girl for her bravery in sharing what happened to her. I extend prayers that this child will receive the loving support she needs as she works to heal,” Daniels said in a press release. “I also encourage any other children, youth, or adults who have been harmed by this priest or any others to come forward to share your truths.

“Let us remember that all children are sacred. It is essential we build a safer society for First Nations children.”

Anyone with any information related to this incident are asked to contact Little Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-397-2249.

