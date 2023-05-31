Hamilton-HDI Chedoke Creek Clean-up dispute, city residents want someone watching

Hamilton-HDI smooth edges over Chedoke Creek Clean-up dispute, but city residents want someone watching By Lynda Powless and Lisa Iesse Writers Hamilton and the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (Institute (HDI)) may be on the way to settling their dispute over the sewage-soaked Chedoke Creek, but city residents want someone watching their backs. The City of Hamilton reached a tentative agreement with the HDI last Wednesday heading off court action initiated by the city. The city wanted Ontario to force the HDI out of any environmental consultations involving the Chedoke Creek clean-up. If they couldn’t exclude HDI the city wanted the court to extend the Chedoke Creek clean-up deadline again. HDI spokesman Aaron Detlor did not return Turtle Island News requests for comment on the proposed settlement that headed off the June…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice