Planned Power outage to hit parts of Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations is preparing for an overnight power outage so HydroOne can update its Caledonia station. An overnight outage will take place in Six Nations on Saturday June 3rd from 10 p.m. to Sunday June 4th at 6 a.m. The work will affect the majority of Six Nations households. Turtle Island News spoke with Elected Chief Mark B. Hill, who said plans are in place to ensure minimal disruption to homes and businesses and to offer support to anyone in need. “We are working closely with HydroOne and our teams. It is scheduled as an overnight outage, about 8 hours overnight. We think that’s a little bit easier in a sense because most people are sleeping. For those who do need the extra assistance…



