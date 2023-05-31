SNEC: Six Nations needs to maintain own Emergency Management

Six Nations may have to produce its own emergency management plan if the provincial and federal governments transfer the responsibility to Indige nous communities. Holy Smith, Six Nations Director of Service Excellence attended the First Nations’ perspectives on emergency management in Ontario meeting on April 27th, as an observer. She told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its May 23rd meeting the province is looking for Indigenous perspectives on a “multilateral emergency management service agreement. The meeting was chaired by Gina Wilson, Deputy Minister of Indigenous Affairs and attended by provincial leadership and Indigenous Services Canada representatives as well as Indigenous Leadership. She says they are looking to create a plan for multiple communities to work together. “So essentially with the federal and provincial emergency management plans, First Nations communities…



