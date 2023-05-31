Awaiting vote: PSAC agreement includes new leave for Indigenous public servants and increase for language teachers

ARTICLE 70 – DURATION The new agreement, if ratified by the membership, will expire on August 4, 2025. Five days of leave including two days with pay for self-identified Indigenous employees to engage in traditional Indigenous practices including land-based activities such as hunting, fishing and harvesting. May 1, 2023 By Lynda Powless Editor In just two weeks two key markers for Indigenous federal employees could make history giving both recognition to Indigenous traditions and ceremonies and a long-awaited pay increase for Indigenous language teachers. The new tentative agreements reached between the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the federal government is undergoing a ratification vote ending June 16th. It includes an increase in pay for Indigenous language teachers and five days leave, two of which are paid, to attend…



