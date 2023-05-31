Local News
McMaster prof seeks more funding for Six Nations water study

May 31, 2023 34 views
Dr. Dawn Martin-Hill

A McMaster University researcher believes it’s time for Six Nations to cough up the cash promised to her Ohneganos project more than four years ago as “reciprocity.” Dr. Dawn Martin-Hill, the lead researcher of the water research program concerning the Grand River Watershed area told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) she needed funds to continue work. She told the May 23 SNEC meeting during an update on the programs progress “I’m running out of cash.’ She told SNEC the study has received international acclaim, but despite her best efforts funding is running out. “I’m running out of cash,” she said. “We’ve been getting a lot of rave reviews for the skyworld piece.” Martin-Hill told council the last administration promised Ohnegonos $80,000, but never delivered, despite the program holding up its…

