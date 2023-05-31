Federal carbon tax hitting local gas home heating consumers

Six Nations is looking to tackle federal carbon charges levied against first nation community members through their natural gas bills. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is also going to hatch a plan to go after the federal government for other taxes they say members of a First Nation shouldn’t have to pay, like carbon charges on their gasoline. SNEC, in the last six months of its term says it will now also fight to try to get the excise tax given to the council to help pay for the needs of the community, instead of going into the hands of the federal government. SNEC’s discussed the tax issue at its General Council Committee meeting on May 23 after Six Nations Natural Gas shared a memo with SNEC, sent in April,…



