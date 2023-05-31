When the choice isn’t really a choice…

Six Nations has an election code committee…again. It’s not a surprise. Almost every election one is struck. The difference is how they connect with the community. In the past the committees have held public meetings. Sent out notices in the mail, constantly by the way, and whether you agreed with their proposed changes or not they kept the community informed and they kept general council informed. They kept them informed because the community itself has yet to accept the concept of an elected band council. For most its just an organization that ensure band services are overseen and delivered and there is someone to complain to if there is a problem. It’s a process that normally is considered essential to ensure voices of the public or voters are hear in…
Related Posts
Hamilton-HDI Chedoke Creek Clean-up dispute, city residents want someone watching
May 31, 2023 23
Hamilton-HDI smooth edges over Chedoke Creek Clean-up dispute, but city residents want someone watching By Lynda…
Planned Power outage to hit parts of Six Nations
May 31, 2023 46
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations is preparing for an overnight power outage so…