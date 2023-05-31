Letter to Editor

By Helen Miller While Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council (SNGREC) spends most of its time dealing with important local issues, the political issues are often left by the way side. Speaking only for myself and not SNGREC, let’s look at the political front. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is bombarding First Nations leadership with their devolution plans. They’re moving ahead on new federal health legislation, revised drinking water legislation, water settlement legislation (SNGREC continues to try and become an active participant), new child welfare legislation, child welfare settlement, new Metis’ self-government legislation, Canada’s Action Plan to implement UNDRIP, re-vamping the 65 Welfare Agreement, re-vamping First Nations Emergency Management, re-vamping the ATR process, new Bill C-92, Bill-38, C-3, C-6 all ridding the Indian Act of discrimination against women who…
