Ontario Justice Andrew Goodman imposes eight-year sentence on Peter Khill in shooting death of Jonathan Styres

HAMILTON – Peter Khill will spend the next eight years in penitentiary for the shooting death of Six Nations’ Jonathan Styres.

Khill shot and killed Styres, firing twice at the father of two, the second time while Styres was on his hands and knees, defence lawyer Jeffrey Manishen told the court (Tuesday June 6 2023) .

Khill shot Styres with a pump-action shot gun and as Stryes fell onto his knees, facing Khill, he shot him again in the driveway of his Binbrooke home. Khill claimed he heard noise coming from oustide and decided to grab his gun and headed out to his driveway in the early morning hours of February 4, 2016 where he claimed he saw Styres trying to steal his truck.

The young Six Nations man was just 29 years-old at the time of his death. He leaves behind a grieving family including two young daughters, his partner Lindsay Hill.

In a crowded courtroom, Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman delivered the eight-year sentence to Khill for manslaughter charges in Styres’ death. Back in April, defence lawyer Manishen requested a four-year sentence in what he described as his client acting in self-defence when he found Styres in his pick-up truck at his Binbrook home. Khill told the court he had shot Styres in self defence, saying he feared for his life. But Justice Goodman and the 12 member jury did not accept the argument. Goodman told the court a self defence claim “is not meant to be an insurance policy, to actively take the law and lives of her citizen’s into one’s own hand.”

Justice Goodman said Khill had other options open to him including dialling 911. He said the sentence was to “denunciate unlawful conduct.” To deter others from similar behaviour and acknowledge the harm suffered by the victim’s family and community.

Defence lawyer Manishen had sought the minimum sentence four year term for a firearm-related manslaughter charge. Goodman said because Khill’s actions were not necessary for self-defence and because his actions were not accidental, he should serve double the minimum sentence of four years.

Assistant Crown attorney Sean Doherty sought eight to 12 years in the shooting death citing factors such as Khill’ “stealthy approach”, taken to shoot Styres, Styres being unarmed, and the number of shots fired.

Goodman said that Khill could have picked up his phone to call 911, but made a decision to “arm himself and gain control” instead. “It was indeed Peter (Khill) who failed to avoid the final, fatal confrontation,” he said.

Goodman told the court his decision in the sentencing reflected Khill’s unlawful conduct. Goodman said he hoped the sentence would send a message to people who might take “the law into their own hands,” and prevent “brazen killing” of unarmed people. Goodman said the sentencing was meant to acknowledge the harm suffered by Styres family and community. The judge admitted the sentence “cannot erase the anguish” felt by Styres’ family and community.

“No sentence I impose today can ever compensate for or reflect the value of a life lost,” said Goodman.

Following the sentencing, Styres’ family members embraced each other.

Goodman referred to Jonathan Styres’s death as a sorrowing tragedy, and emphasised that the devastation caused by Khill’s actions have ongoing affects on Styres’ family, and on the Six Nations community.

This past December, about seven years after Styres’ tragic death, a twelve-member jury found Khill guilty of manslaughter. A manslaughter ruling acknowledges that an unlawful act was committed that caused the death of another person, but unlike murder charges, a manslaughter charge holds that the accused had no intention to cause death.

The ruling was heatedly criticised by members of the Indigenous community including Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill. At the sentencing hearing in April, Elected Chief Mark Hill voiced a public impact statement on behalf of the Six Nations community, saying the manslaughter ruling leaves Indigenous people feeling as though their lives are meaningless.

Outside the courtroom Lindsay Hill, Styres’ partner and the mother of his two daughters, voiced her mixed emotions and grief,

“There’s a little comfort knowing [the sentence] it’s going to be eight years,” she said. “But it feels like a drop in the bucket.”

Lindsay Hill said that she felt relieved defence lawyer Manishen’s request for the minimum four year sentence was denied by Justice Goodman.

Elected Chief Mark Hill also spoke following the hearing. He spoke about the need for healing within the community. “What is it that can make a bigger positive impact not just to this specific case and the community of Six Nations, but in this country of Canada that has seen an extensive number of cases like these that have gone with families getting no justice?” he said.

Add Your Voice