First Nations leader blindsided by QEII statue, province says AMC was consulted

A statue of Queen Elizabeth II that was toppled on Canada Day two years ago is once again standing

at the Manitoba Legislative Building, and that is not sitting well with one of this province’s most powerful First Nations leaders.

`There was no consultation, prior notice, or acknowledgement from the provincial government that this would be happening, which is upsetting,” Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said in a media release put out just days after a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth II was re-erected on the east side of the Manitoba Legislative Building grounds.

Protesters toppled the statue on Canada Day in 2021, during a protest and demonstration held after the discovery of what is believed to be 215 unmarked graves of Indigenous children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., while also toppling a much larger statue of Queen Victoria on the building’s north side that same day. The Broadway street statue of Queen Victoria was pulled down, beheaded and covered with red paint. It has not been replaced.

Last Friday, the Queen Elizabeth II statue was returned to the spot where it previously stood after undergoing repairs the province said cost approximately $60,000.

But it didn’t take long for the statue to be damaged again, as just hours after it was put back up last week, it was spray painted with the words `killer’ and `colonizer,’ an incident Winnipeg Police say they are investigating.

Merrick said she is aware that the statue was vandalized again, and she says re-erecting it was disrespectful to Indigenous people who have lived and are living with the effects and the trauma of residential schools.

“This disregards the sentiments expressed during National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021 when thousands marched through Winnipeg to honour First Nations children buried at numerous residential schools in unmarked graves,” Merrick said.

Merrick is also upset because in 2021, the province pledged to erect a monument on the Legislative grounds to recognize the Peguis Selkirk Treaty, the first agreement between the Crown and First Nations in western Canada, and although the province says they still plan to create the monument, she said it was disappointing to see the Queen Elizabeth II statue go back up before the Peguis Selkirk Treaty one has even been created.

“At this time, First Nations citizens are still actively seeking healing from the wounds of colonization and genocide inflicted by

residential schools, and by replacing the Queen Elizabeth II statue as quickly as this before erecting one that honours the history of First Nations in this province shows a lack of commitment to reconciliation and accountability by this province,” Merrick said.

“This should become a monument that recognizes and honours the contributions from First Nations of this region in the development of this province that represents the Treaty relationship we share.

“The replacement of the Queen Elizabeth II statue without warning perpetuates the painful legacy of Canadian colonialism.”

In a statement sent to the Winnipeg Sun, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma said the AMC was made aware of the province’s plans to re-erect the statue.

“In 2022, the province engaged with AMC leadership and First Nations groups and advised that the Queen Elizabeth II statue would be returned to its location, and no concerns were conveyed at the time,” Teitsma said.

“This matter was raised as part of ongoing work to ensure First Nations and Indigenous Manitobans are included and represented in potential future additions to the Legislative Building grounds.”

