Kangirsuk’s Susie Anne Kudluk elected National Inuit Youth Council president

By Jeff Pelletier

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Susie-Anne Kudluk, a 25-year-old community leader from Kangirsuk, is the new president of the National Inuit Youth Council.

Kudluk was elected by youth council members from all Inuit regions last week in a race that included one other candidate, Tyler Akeeagok of Kugluktuk. She replaces former president Brian Pottle, who aged out of the role after serving a two-year term.

“I was completely speechless when I got the call, it meant that I’m doing the necessary work and I’m making a positive impact to the point where I’m being recognized nationally,” Kudluk said in an interview after learning she was the winner.

“I’m happy to be representing my little community, and it just meant the world to me that I got the position and that means I can do the work that I want.”

As president of the youth council, Kudluk is tasked with advocating on behalf of Inuit youth with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada and the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee.

Kudluk enters the role after nearly three years with the Qarjuit Youth Council in Nunavik, where she served as a board member representing Ungava Bay before becoming vice-president.

“It really sparked a passion in me to advocate and represent Inuit youth and to be that voice that they need to be heard,” she said.

“I really feel like I can make a positive impact within the National Inuit Youth Council, really do feel that I bring a strong voice to the table.”

Kudluk brings a few priorities to her new presidential position, including securing better mental-health resources for youth in communities and protecting Inuit language and culture.

“Mental health is a very broad spectrum, like better housing ties with mental health, clean water, basic health services,” she said.

“I do really think that we can work together collectively in breaking down barriers and creating a future that we think can benefit not just us but our future generations and really, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Kudluk is still in the process of transitioning into the new position.

Even as a top advocate for Inuit across Canada, she said she plans to maintain her position at Qarjuit Youth Council until that term expires in the fall.

Overall, Kudluk said she’s honoured to have been named to her new role and wants Inuit youth to be proud of themselves, who they are and where they come from.

“People often tell me that Inuit youth are the future leaders of

Inuit Nunangat, but I strongly believe that we are not just the future but we are also the present leaders that will break down barriers, restore traditional knowledge and values,” she said.

“We live in two worlds, and that perspective is very special, and I try as best I can to represent it in a way that is inclusive to all Inuit youth across Inuit Nunangat.”

Jeff Pelletier/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/NUNATSIAQ NEWS/LJI is a federally funded program

Add Your Voice