NEWS ALERT:Ontario court allows Mississaugas of Credit First Nation to intervene in Six Nations of the Grand River massive lawsuit to lost lands and money

June 14, 2023 299 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor

TORONTO, ONT–Ontario Justice J.T. Akbarali J. is allowing the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) to intervene in Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) potential multi-billion dollar land rights suit but has rejected  the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) and Six Nations Men’s Fire applications to intervene in the 28-year-old law suit.

The SNEC suit is demanding Canada and Ontario  answer for what happen to Six Nations lost lands and monies throughout the 1784 Haldimand Tract territory.

Justice Akbarali delivered her decision today that included granting Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) costs of $35,000 with Canada and Ontario, paying $11,000 each within 30 days but Six Nations Grand River was ordered to  “severally pay MCFN its costs of $13,000 within 30 days.”

Justice Akbarali rejected Six Nations Elected Council’s  (SNEC) theory that MCFN was “colluding with Ontario” to delay SNEC’s law suit by “seeking intervenor status or has been duped by Ontario into doing so.”

She said she found “this theory extremely unlikely. It is based mostly on speculation, and the one shred of evidence- – Ontario’s provision of the expert reports to MCFN – has other explanations, including Ontario’s efforts to develop responding evidence,” she said.

She added  she was “not prepared to find that, after centuries of colonialism, difficult dealings, and conflict between Indigenous peoples, including MCFN, and the Crown, that MCFN would collude with or be duped by Ontario. On the record before me, I see no reason to conclude anything other than that MCFN’s leadership has made thoughtful decisions as to how to best protect its people and advance their interests.”

She rejected the HDI and Men’s Fire intervention applications, saying while she would allow the Men’s Fire group to intervene on the HDI intervention, she then rejected the HDI intervention resulting in both being lost.  MORE TO COME

 

 

