Six Nations Elected Council approves a study on polio

Six Nations approved participation in a study of polio and fear surrounding polio on the territory. Tarah Brookfield Associate Professor, Wilfrid Laurier University submitted an application for the Ethics Committee and told Six Nations Elected Council she had conducted the study in Brantford and County of Brant previously and wanted to expand it to include Six Nations at the General Council meeting on May 23. Brookfield is a historian who specializes in the history of children and youth in the 20th century. “This project is collecting oral histories and archival evidence to try and understand what it was like to try and live between the 1920s and 1970s, which was a period that had local outbreaks of polio,” she said. Polio is an infectious disease caused by a virus that…



