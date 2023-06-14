Local News
ticker

And SN Elected Council approves professor’s tourism study

June 14, 2023 28 views

Six Nations tourism may get some help from the University of Waterloo. Anke Foeller Carroll, a University of Waterloo researcher was approved to co-create a course with Indigenous perspectives and explore how Indigenous Tourism Experiences are Created. Foeller Carroll’s application was approved at Six Nations Elected Council’s General Council (SNEC) meeting on May 23 after agreeing to share her research and physiological profiling with Six Nations Tourism. Darrin Jamieson, Six Nations CEO said Six Nations Tourism is now under SNEC. “I also think the results of the research, part of the ethics process to share that in Six Nations just in terms of the psychological profiling for the marketing, will be very helpful,” he said. Foeller Carroll said her goal is to help improve how future tourism students and tourists…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

SIBS sells 22 modular housing units to NHC, aims to `change the landscape of the construction industry in Nunavut’

June 14, 2023 19

By Tom Taylor  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sakku Innovative Building Solutions’ (SIBS) recent sale of 22…

Read more
National News

Name change for Chippewa school coming this fall

June 14, 2023 18

By David Briggs  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chippewa Secondary School (CSS) may not be renamed until…

Read more