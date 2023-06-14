Six Nations Police’s Project Dinero nets over $130,000 in illegal drugs two Hamilton people charged trafficking drugs at Six Nations

OHSWEKEN, ON- Two Hamilton people are facing drug trafficking and possesion charges after Six Nations Police launched Project Dinero, a drug trafficking investigation that yield over $130,000 in carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. Six Nations Police, with the assistance of Brantford and Hamilton city police, launched Project Dinero, an investigation into illicit drugs being actively trafficked on Six Nations and in surrounding areas, with all three forces raiding residences in both Hamilton and Brantford Thursday ( June 8 2023). Six Nations Police said three section 487 Criminal Code Search Warrants were executed on a vehicle and residences in Hamilton and Brantford with the assistance of the Brantford Police Service Tactical Unit. Police seized carfentanil, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone with a street value of approximately $130,000. In addition to the drugs,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice