The Feather Report Summer Blues

“The bluebird carries the sky on his back.” – Henry David Thoreau

By Rachel A. Powless

Feather Reporter

Bird behavior is a curious thing. Field guides tend to mirror each other in their explanation of known behavior. What they don’t tell you is anything is possible within reason. So much so, that these birder field guides become standard and when something out of the ordinary happens, all bets are off! One such behavior stands out to Carl & I and it’s a big one, even huge. Here is our story:

Four years ago, I purchased a wooden nesting box because I got a great price on it. Carl put it up and we waited, not sure what to expect. The wooden box was the type meant for larger birds but that did not stop a House Wren. Every morning just after sunrise he would sit on his roof and vociferously sing his heart out. Did I mention the nesting box was positioned five feet from our bedroom window? I was utterly amazed that a bird so small could produce such a racket. I’ve heard his voice described as bubbly & energetic. And he didn’t just serenade us for a few hours. Nope. His song continued through the afternoon into dusk. He was making his voice known and more importantly, he was looking for a female and warning other males that they were not welcome here. By day five this wren had captured the heart of a female. For an additional two more years, that OCD (Obsessive – Compulsive – Disorder) teeny-tiny, ball of confusion and the LBJ: Little Brown Jobbie of the yard became the holy-terror of HIS territory.

During that same time, we also had a male Eastern Bluebird stop by for a couple of days to raid our meal worm house. Bluebirds are addicted to meal worms whether they are freeze dried or alive. I got an exceptionally good sale price on the meal worm house. Remember to look for low prices in nesting boxes & mealworm houses

during off -season; Nov – Jan. Once his female would show up the male bluebird would try and convince the female that this is where they should nest but she was not buying it! The bluebirds each year would move on much to our dismay. And so, our male House Wren and his female would utilize the nesting box. Each morning the wren serenaded first with the husky rattle and then the bubbly trill. I gotta confess, there are times when I am not the bubbly-sort.

This year in mid-March, I bellowed to Carl from the bedroom, “Carl, our bluebird is back.” He took a look at our handsome male bluebird, picked up his keys to the Jeep and left. When he returned he carried a nesting box & pole. Carl had it up and ready for occupancy in less than an hour. We asked our guy who mows the lawn to leave half of it alone. Half of our yard became a field loaded with insects.

“Somewhere, over the rainbow,

bluebirds fly.

If birds fly over the rainbow, why, then, oh, why can’t I?

If happy little bluebirds fly, beyond the rainbow,

Why, oh, why can’t I? Composer, Harold Arlen and lyricist Yip Harburg 1939 *

For decades, it has been common knowledge that Eastern Bluebirds prefer to nest in old woodpecker holes. Competition can become fierce with not only

bluebirds but many other species including the non-native European Starling, owls and even racoons A close second are the wooden boxes that farmers or concerned bluebird conservationists place on fences overlooking old grassy fields. Other possible nesting sites are orchards, golf courses, parks and even cemeteries. Bluebirds are insectivores. And more importantly we have an unending supply of freeze-dried meal worms and a brand-new nesting box.

Two days later she made her decision. The female quickly became enamored with the newer box while the old nesting box remained idol. Carl has another idea. What if after the (5) five nestlings, he discovered upon peeking into the nest box – yes there are five baby bluebirds that will soon leave our yard. Carl peeked inside. What would happen if he put up yet another nest box? This would be three and possibly on our way to creating a bluebird trail. Stay tuned and keep looking up.

Keep looking up.

*In February, I was reading a book entitled, “Everything You Know About Indians Is Wrong” by Paul Chaat Smith. One of Mr. Smith’s essays speaks of music & one of his favorite songs is Somewhere Over the Rainbow as is mine. But then Paul indicates he may have come across a singer, Eva Cassidy (Eva died tragically in 1996 at the age of 33) with just her guitar and voice that might be better than Judy Garland. No way! This cannot be true?! Take ten minutes, look up both singers, listen, love and share. I have yet to decide.

