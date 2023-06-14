Editorial
ticker

Not on our land you won’t…

June 14, 2023 46 views

The Chiefs of Ontario are sending a clear message to the federal government. Simply put…not on our land you won’t! The federal government has decided,without consulting First Nations, it is going to bring in Métis self-government legislation and recognizing what the feds are calling Métis “historic communities,” that will directly affect Indigenous land holdings and the rights of the First Nations living there. A move that is being opposed solidly by First Nations across the province. Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare says First Nations across the province are voicing not only concern but their opposition to the federal governments’ plan to bring in Métis self-government legislation and recognizing what the feds are calling Métis “historic communities.” Métis “historic communities? An idea that can’t help but raise the question of what…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Preserving culture combats suicide risk among Indigenous youth

June 14, 2023 12

By Steffanie Costigan  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Alberta Health Services (AHS) is continuing its month-long celebration…

Read more
OPP spent last week searching a Sixth Line Road property for clues in the disappearance of Amber Ellis. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)
Local News

OPP search house and property for evidence in Missing Amber Ellis case

June 14, 2023 294

OPP search last site where Amber Ellis was seen alive By Lynda Powless Editor It was the…

Read more