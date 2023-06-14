The Chiefs of Ontario are sending a clear message to the federal government. Simply put…not on our land you won’t! The federal government has decided,without consulting First Nations, it is going to bring in Métis self-government legislation and recognizing what the feds are calling Métis “historic communities,” that will directly affect Indigenous land holdings and the rights of the First Nations living there. A move that is being opposed solidly by First Nations across the province. Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare says First Nations across the province are voicing not only concern but their opposition to the federal governments’ plan to bring in Métis self-government legislation and recognizing what the feds are calling Métis “historic communities.” Métis “historic communities? An idea that can’t help but raise the question of what…
