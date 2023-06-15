Kahnawake’s Montour hopes to tap into federal housing investments

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Kahnawake is hoping to lay claim to its share of a federal housing investment designed to address the critical need for safe and affordable Indigenous housing projects, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake chief who holds the housing portfolio said earlier this week.

Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu announced the investment of $287.1 million to address the critical housing shortage in Indigenous communities as well as for the urban Indigenous population.

“The government has under-resourced us for years, so we are hoping for an envelope of between $20- and $40 million,” said MCK lead on housing portfolio Ryan Montour. “That’s the right amount, in my mind.”

The newly-created National Indigenous Collaborative Housing Incorporated (NICHI) will deliver the funding through a proposal process for infrastructure projects that address immediate and unmet housing needs of northern, urban and rural Indigenous communities.

“It’s part of their long-term policy now, and it’s about time,” Montour said. “It’s badly needed funding and I’m going to fight like hell for the community on that level.”

The investment is part of a 2022 budget envelope that committed $4 billion to support housing, including $2.4 billion for First Nations communities, and $1.6 billion for Inuit, Metis and First Nations self-governing and Modern Treaty communities.

Hajdu said the urgency of the situation led to the creation of the NICHI and the immediate investment.

“Across the country, there is a tremendous lack of safe, affordable housing and housing supports for Indigenous people in urban, rural and northern communities,” she said. “But today, with the launch of NICHI and their call for proposals, solutions that are Indigenous led are much closer to being a reality.”

This project, Hajdu added, will have long-lasting effects for many.

NICHI CEO Jeff Loucks said an Indigenous-led approach to housing solutions will bear fruit for those communities.

“Housing is a human right as declared in Articles 21 and 23 of United Nations Declaration on Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

NICHI is here to support regional Indigenous housing providers from coast to coast to coast,” Loucks said. “They are the experts and understand the local needs. A for-Indigenous-by-Indigenous approach can accomplish so much more than the current model to help our people thrive. Our collective lived experience enables us to provide relevant, culturally appropriate solutions that improve lives.”

