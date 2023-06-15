Prepare for `challenging’ wildfire season, officials warn

By John Boivin

Residents of BC should prepare for a prolonged and difficult forest fire season, emergency and firefighting officials said last week.

“It is vitally important that every member of our community, every individual and every household be prepared for what is coming as well,” Bronwin Ma, the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness told reporters last week. “Put together a plan, get your grab-and-go kit together, stay informed. Stay calm, be alert, and be prepared.”

Ma made the sobering comments as part of a look-ahead to the forest fire season, which is already well underway. Officials say almost half a million hectares have been burned by fires to date in 2023, the 10-year average by this time of year is only about 20,000 hectares.

“ It’s quite alarming to see this amount of area burning this early in the season, and it certainly doesn’t bode well for the remainder of the summer,” said Neal McLoughlin, the superintendent of predictive services for the BC Wildfire Service.

Officials say several factors are driving their predictions of a record-setting fire season.

The first is ongoing and sustained heat waves. Officials said 16 BC communities set all-time records for May for hot and dry weather, going back more than a century of record keeping.

“It was truly exceptional, and it was the entire month of May, which is typically cool and showery,” said Matt McDonald, the lead fire weather forecaster for the BCWS. “we’re consistently five, six, eight, even ten degrees warmer than normal it accelerated the curing of our forest soils and accelerated the melting of our snowpack in the alpine.”

Another factor is that much of the province is well into the third year of drought-like conditions, and the water deficit is getting worse. The last 90 days have seen just 58 millimetres of rain fall in most areas of the province, the average is 115 millimetres. May and June are typically cool and wet in BC, but this year has seen little rainfall to recharge parched soils. That’s pushed the measures of the forest’s readiness to burn far beyond normal. McLoughlin showed a photograph from a recent fire of soil burned to the depth of a hand-axe beneath a tree root.

“We’re looking at a metre of fuel consumption in the early fire season. This might be typical in a really dry fall, but to see this going up in early May and June is very anomalous,” he said.

Also exacerbating the situation, this spring’s heat wave melted the mid- to upper-elevation snowpack faster than usual, increasing the danger of fire starts from lightning. These areas have been made open to ignition three or four weeks earlier than normal, officials said.

“Once those fuels are no longer buried in snow, they become receptive to ignition ,” said McDonald. “As we approach the peak of lightning season, those fuels are ready to be ignited.”

All those factors combined mean that firefighters are expecting a busy season across the province, even with the prospect of four or five days of rain expected for this week. They say resources are likely to be stretched to the limit, and with the same conditions in place across the country, there may not be a lot of outside help forthcoming.

“All agencies across Canada are busy this year, and there is a real shortage of resources for sharing,” said McLoughlin. “This is a year where we will have to dig deep and use the resources we have here in BC to address our situation.”

Officials couldn’t say if this was going to be the worst fire season ever seen in the province, but they’re certain it will compare to some of the worst.

“It wouldn’t be going out on a limb to say it’s been one of the most challenging wildfire seasons to date? the numbers that represent that,” said Cliff Chapman, director of BCWS operations.

“British Columbians, BC Wildfire Service, First Nations communities, we all have to be prepared that this season will be very challenging, or has the potential to be.”

