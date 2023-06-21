National News
Haldimand County OPP charge three in two seperate spousal assault incidents

June 21, 2023 128 views

CALEDONIA, ON – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three people in seperate incidents of spousal abuse in Caledonia June 17th, 2023.

Haldimand County OPP  responded to a disturbance in progress Saturday, June 17, 2023, at about 1:24 p.m and as a result a 42

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old has been charged with Assault – Spousal and a 40-year-old has been charged with Assault. Both  are from Caledonia.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Haldimand OPP  responded to a second, unrelated disturbance in Caledonia that resulted in a  38-year-old from Caledonia charged with  Assault – Spousal and two counts of Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, suffocate or strangle.

All  accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Ontario at a later date.

Victims of intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk-Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation at 1-800-264-6671.

The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you are in danger and require immediate assistance, dial 9-1-1.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

 

