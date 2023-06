SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER – Six Nations Police and emergency vehicles were on the scene of an accident at Chiefswood Road at about 4:10 p.m. today (Thursday June 22) near Highway 54. The accident occurred just over the Chiefswood Bridge. No details are available but motorists should be careful in the area. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

