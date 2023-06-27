Six Nations will travel Haldimand Tract to raise awareness on its billion dollar land rights lawsuit

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Coming soon to a city near you…do you know whose lands you are living on?

A major Six Nations awareness bliz will be hitting cities throughout Six Nation’s Haldimand Tract Treaty lands in a move to drum up both support from Canadians and awareness of Six Nations multi-billion dollar lawsuit seeking an answer to what happened to its lands and monies.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has hired a local company, TAP Resources, to organize the campaign that will take the form of buses travelling through the Haldimand Tract area and stopping for education walks as the campaign makes it way from the source of the Grand River to its mouth at Lake Erie.

The 1784 Haldimand Tract granted lands six miles on either side of the Grand River, from its mouth to its source, to the “Mohawks and such others of the Six Nations…” in a crown land grant that originally was made up of 950,000 acres of lands in southern Ontario that today encompasses major cities and towns.

Today Six Nations of the Grand has only 48,000 acres of the original 950,000 acres left.

Six Nations launched a lawsuit against Canada and Ontario 28 years ago seeking answers to what happened to Six Nations lands and monies that today have been estimated to be worth billions of dollars that has seen cities like London, Brantford, Paris, and others grow up along the rivers banks and within the tract.

The lawsuit is expected to finally begin trial in 2024.

Six Nations hired local company TAP Resources to organize the awareness and education walk from the source of the Grand River to its mouth.

TAP Resources presented its tentative plans to SNEC at its Political Liaison Committee meeting on June 26.

Darrin Jamieson, SNEC CEO says the purpose of the event is to educate Canadians about the lawsuit, Haudenosaunee people, Six Nations of the Grand River history and to educate them about the lawsuit with Ontario and Canada that demands an answer to what happened to Six Nations treaty lands and an accounting of Six Nations Trust monies.

“We have retained TAP Resources to assist with planning, delivery and implementation of the walk the tract event to raise awareness all along the Grand River from its source to mouth in terms of our history along the Grand River and the significant of Six Nations in this area and also to educate and bring awareness related to our litigation with Canada and Ontario, which is up and coming,” he said.

The group is planning to do the walk the first week of September, but SNEC councillors suggested looking into completing the event before children return to school on September 5.

Turtle Island News has learned up to $1million may be set aside for the event that could also see billboards going up at points through the tract.

Jamieson said people need to know Six Nations intentions and purpose of the lawsuit.

“Our interest here is strictly related to fiduciary obligations and trust accounting. It’s not to look at removing people from lands. I think that those kinds of things are largely misunderstood in the general population, so it’s a very important initiative, it’s also to build support for the litigation through public interest, ” he said.

Tuesday Johnson-MacDonald , president of TAP Resources said the group has come up with a few branding options and presented those to SNEC with the main idea trying to convey the history of Six Nations, the importance of the Grand River and a path forward toward reconciliation.

She said the group was looking into a 10-day campaign with people walking the entire length of the Grand River from its source in Dundalk, Ontario to its mouth in Port Maitland, but have it down to four-day and one-day options.

Santana MacDonald, TAP office manager said participants will take a bus and “leapfrog” their way down the Grand River, walking some small sections of the river and stopping at “blitz” points along the way including Kitchener, Brantford and Alora.

At these blitz points they will hand out information pamphlets.

Councillor Hazel Johnson suggested having traditional dancers and drummers meet them at the blitz points to gain attention.

Councillor Helen Miller cautioned Johnson-MacDonald about creating what looks like a protest at the blitz points because it could scare people away and make Canadians see Six Nations in a poor light.

“It’s going to have to be done really carefully. We don’t want it looking like a protest,” she said.

“We have to really be careful when we start doing it and make sure everybody knows this is education and we’re not protesting. I think people will get mad if they think it’s a protest. It’s a fine balance… We gotta be careful not to turn it into a protest and include friendship.”

SNEC Councillors agreed to try to create snappy slogans related to both history and friendship.

“It’s just waking up Canadians about us. I think also too giving respect and honour to our ancestors and walking that, to be able to feel that energy and we’re fighting for them, for our land and getting the message out there. This is who we are, this is what’s going on. We’re still here and we never went nowhere,” Councillor Sherri Lyn Hill said.

