Six Nations Police investigating abandoned vehicle OPP forensic on scene

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are alerting local residents about an ongoing investigation at Fourth Line Road just west of Mohawk Road that has both Six Nations Police and the Ontario Provincial Police Forensic Identification Unit on scene. Police are on scene after receiving information about an abandoned vehicle on Fourth Line near the Mohawk Road intersection.

Six Nations Police said residents should expect to see “an increased police presence until further notice.”

Police said there are no safety concerns for the Six Nations community or surrounding areas at this time.

