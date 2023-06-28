National Indigenous Day

NIPD celebrations – Six Nations, Toronto and Mississaugas of Credit First Nation Six Nations marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with family fun By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -National Indigenous Peoples’ Day was a day to celebrate, but it was also a day to remember a long and shared history for land and social justice for Six Nations. On Wednesday (June 21), Six Nations marked NIPD also known as Indigenous Solidarity Day, with a day of fun, venders booths, artwork, rides and activities at the community hall at 1738 Fourth Line. Six Nations lands director Lonny Bomberry told Turtle Island News what Indigenous Solidarity Day means to him. “It means recognition for all Indigenous people across Canada,” Bomberry said. “We’re here, we were here before, we’re still…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice