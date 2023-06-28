Local News
Slider

National Indigenous Day

June 28, 2023 37 views
Indigenous performers lit up the day and the night celebrating National Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Performers filled the stage in Mississauga. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)

NIPD celebrations – Six Nations, Toronto and Mississaugas of Credit First Nation Six Nations marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with family fun By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -National Indigenous Peoples’ Day was a day to celebrate, but it was also a day to remember a long and shared history for land and social justice for Six Nations. On Wednesday (June 21), Six Nations marked NIPD also known as Indigenous Solidarity Day, with a day of fun, venders booths, artwork, rides and activities at the community hall at 1738 Fourth Line. Six Nations lands director Lonny Bomberry told Turtle Island News what Indigenous Solidarity Day means to him. “It means recognition for all Indigenous people across Canada,” Bomberry said. “We’re here, we were here before, we’re still…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk

June 28, 2023 22

By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canadians’ hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada…

Read more
National News

US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings

June 28, 2023 20

 By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)- The U.S. Department of Justice on…

Read more