Six Nations man wins $100,000 playing INSTANT POWER UP

TORONTO, ON – Six Nations man Trevor Van Every is $100,000 richer after winning top prize with INSTANT POWER UP game.

A construction worker, he said he enjoys playing different types of lottery games. “I find it to be a relaxing thing to do after work,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings.

Trevor said he picked up his kids from school and the 57-year-old stopped at the gas station and checked his ticket. That’s when he discovered he was a big winner. “I got back to the car and told my kids I won, but they didn’t believe me!” he recounted.

Trevor said he then picked up his wife and told her he had won. “She was also in disbelief and asked to see the ticket. After I showed her that it was real, she was so happy for me.”

Trevor has made some exciting plans to celebrate his win. “My family and I race 4×4’s,” he said. “We hope to go on a trip to ride them together.” With this windfall, Trevor will also manage his finances. “This win will make everything easier,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Oasis Gas & Variety on Fourth Line in Ohsweken. He wasn’t the first person to grab a win at the variety store. The store has seen from $2 million winners to those winning thousands of dollars like VanEvery.

