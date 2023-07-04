National News
Alberta announces $175M wildfire recovery fund for municipalities, Metis settlements

July 4, 2023 40 views

EDMONTON- The Alberta government has approved a $175-million recovery program for municipalities and Metis settlements affected by wildfires.

Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis says the communities can apply to get reimbursed for fire response costs, including volunteer firefighter wages, overtime payments and money to stock evacuation centres.

They can also apply for money to rebuild infrastructure that was damaged in order to put up barriers to keep fires at bay.

Ellis says there have been 786 fires in Alberta since the start of the fire season this year.

In the last two months, wildfires burned more than 14,000 square kilometres.

About 38,000 Albertans were forced from their homes.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.

