External report on ousted AFN chief RoseAnne Archibald found harassment, wrongdoing

July 4, 2023 69 views

Report found former Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald guilty of harassment and toxic work environment

OTTAWA- An investigation into allegations against former Assembly of First Nations national chief RoseAnne Archibald found the ousted leader was guilty of workplace harassment and created a toxic work environment.

The report by Emond Harnden LLP reviewed five complaints against Archibald and found her behaviour amounted to harassment in more than one instance.

A summary of the findings obtained by The Canadian Press says Archibald failed to maintain confidentiality and breached AFN policy, including by retaliating against a complainant.

The report was delivered in April to the assembly’s legal counsel prompting the special assembly last week where chiefs voted to remove Archibald as the head of the AFN.

The resolution passed with support from about 70 per cent of those who took part in the virtual meeting.

Archibald said in a video posted online Monday that she wants to be reinstated, calling her ouster a “violent” attack on “an Indigenous, First Nation woman leader.”

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2023.

