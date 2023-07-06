National News
Mississauga Nation visits United Kingdom visits with his Royal Highness King Charles III

July 6, 2023 37 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor

While they weren’t allowed to take photos of the meeting but did end up on the Royal’s twitter and instagram . Posted to Chief Stacey Laforme’s FB page

LONDON, ENGLAND-  The Mississaugas Nation in Ontario has sent a delegation of Chiefs and representatives  to the United Kingdom  this week. It’s the first Mississaugas Nation delegation to meet with United Kingdom (UK) officials since the 1860’s

 The delegation includes Mississaugas First Nation Chief Bob Chiblow, Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme, Chad Cowie from Hiawatha and Councillor Steve Toms from Curve Lake.

They have been meeting with  officials including Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the UK and  toured  Saint James Palace where they presented a wampum for his Royal Highness King Charles III  on behalf of the Mississauga of the Credit and met with Cannon Paul Wright at the UK Chapel royal who hosted a reception in their honour.

MIssissauga Nation chiefs including Chief Chiblow and Chief Stacey Laforme meet with King Charles III in “Scotland.

The delegation caught up  with His Royal Highness King Charles III in Scotland where King Charles was finishing a day of festivities Wednesday  (July 5, 2023) marking King Charles III’s recent coronation. During the service of national thanksgiving  the King was presented with the Scottish crown jewels.  The celebrations are part of  Charles’ first annual Holyrood Week – or Royal Week – during which the monarch travels across Scotland to celebrate its culture, achievement and community.

Chief Chiblow posted the delegation met with the King in Scotland  for about 15 minutes and presented him with the Treaty of Niagara belt between the “Crown” and 24 Indigenous Nations including the Haudenosaunee,  Mississaugas, Wyandot and others.

While in Scotland the delegation also visited the Governor of Edinburgh Castle and toured the castle and visited with Mary Duncan the honorary consul for Canada in Scotland. He said they also met with the local government during a tour of the Isle of Man. The trip was sponsored by the Steven Low Foundation. The delgation returns over the weekend.

MIssissauga Nation chiefs including Chief Chiblow and Chief Stacey Laforme in London.

 

