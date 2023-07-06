Ten Indigenous people added to Order of Canada, artists, teachers, writers, business people

Santee Smith (Santee Smith Photos)

By Lisa Iesse and Lynda Powless

Turtle Island News writers

OTTAWA – Six Nations of the Grand River artist Santee Smith of Six Nations is one of 10 Indigenous people appointed to the Order of Canada!

Santee Smith Tekaronhiáhkhwa, is a multidisciplinary artist, producer and curator from Kahnyen’kehàka Nation, Turtle Clan from Six Nations and is now a Member of the Order of Canada. She is one of 10 Indigenous people recognized in a variety of fields as Officers or Members in the 2023 appointments. The appointment to the Order of Canada recognizes her outstanding work as a trailblazing Indigenous dance and performance artist. Governor General Mary Simon made the announcement on Friday (June 30).

The Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary achievements and demonstrated outstanding dedication to their respective fields. Governor General of Canada Mary Simon , announced 85 new appointments to the Order of Canada last week. The 2023 appointments include 3 Companions, 22 Officers and 60 Members. One appointment is a promotion within the Order.

Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7 800 people whose service has shaped our society, whose innovations have ignited our imaginations, and whose compassion has united our communities.

”It’s a great honour to be a member of the Order of Canada and to receive this incredible recognition for my artistic contribution,” said Smith.

Smith said she is “grateful for the support of ancestors, family, teachers, collaborators, audiences and funders who have fostered (her) creativity.”

Smith said she sees Indigenous performance as Indigenous knowledge in action.

“My path has led me from classical ballet to contemporary Indigenous performance, from Six Nations to around the world and back to my ancestral homelands in upper state New York. I’ve gone from a kid playing in my grandmother’s clay, to working in my parent’s pottery studio to creating large scale ceramic sculptures and performances in clay. For me Indigenous performance is Indigenous knowledge in action.”

“My life experience is a wonderful dance,” Smith reflected. “With passion, I will continue to share my gifts and cultivate the next generation of artists through my inter generational work.”

Smith is internationally recognized for her work in the performing arts as a dancer, director/producer, choreographer and designer.

She has been vocal about the importance of sharing her talents with youth. “I communicate the importance of sharing our gifts for the betterment of all and to make forward thinking decisions which we know impacts the next seven generations,” she said.

Smith has an MA degree in dance from York University and trained at Canada’s National Ballet School. Smith also graduated from McMaster with degrees in physical education and psychology. McMaster university welcomed her as their chancellor (the honorary head of the university) in 2019. Smith is one of many Order of Canada honorees with ties to McMaster university named in Friday’s announcement.

University president and vice-chancellor David Farrar said, “Santee is an exceptional creative force whose extraordinary work to explore and share Indigenous identity and culture through performance, art and advocacy has had a tremendous impact on our country.

“As Chancellor, she has also been instrumental in advancing understanding of Indigenous peoples and ways of knowing on our campus, and I am truly delighted she is being recognized in this way,” said Farrar.

In 2005, Smith began Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, driven by a new vision of Indigenous dance and performance arts. As founding artistic director of Kaha:wi, her works explore identity, Indigenous narratives, creative process and representation. Her artistic works include several productions, and independent commissions with the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Canadian Opera Company, TOLive.

Smith has toured nationally and internationally. She has led international Indigenous collaborative projects. Smith also curates a land-based “Inviting the Land to Shape Us” series of workshops.

Smith’s production Homelands recently earned Smith and Kaha:wi Dance Theatre four Dora Mavor Moore Award nominations, and winning the category of Outstanding Achievement in Design.

Homelands is a multimedia performance “honouring Kahnyen’kehàka umbilical ties to lands and waters: past, present, and future, Homelands is a journey of Yethi’nihstenha / many womxn to align and exchange with Ka’satsténhsera’kó:wa Sa’oyé:ra – movement in the direction of the immense creation – nature,” said a statement from Kaha:wi Dance on their website.

Smith’s independent production, The Mush Hole, won five Dora Mavor Moore Awards in 2020 and has received critical acclaim for its powerful and stirring depiction of the experiences of children who attended the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford.

Smith has also been awarded the Ontario Arts Council’s Chalmers Award; K.M. Hunter Award; Canada Council’s Victor Martyn Lynch-Staunton Award and John Hobday Award for Arts Management; Hamilton Arts Creator Award; Eihwaedei Yerihwayente:ri – a Community Scholar at Six Nations Polytechnic, Hnatyshyn Foundation’s REVEAL Indigenous Arts Award, the inaugural Johanna Metcalfe Performing Arts Award, among many other awards.

In 2020, Smith’s CONTINUANCE: Yonkwa’nikonhrakontáhkwen – Our Consciousness Continues Unchanged premiered. The multimedia performance featuring 3D mapping of the Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen (the Thanksgiving

Address) onto the exterior face of the former Mohawk Institute school building in Brantford. The presentation was commissioned by the National Arts Centre for Grand Acts of Theatre.

Smith is a passionate teacher and outspoken speaker on performing arts, Indigenous performance and culture. She has spoken at McMaster and universities around the world, including during her recent artist residency at Cornell University.

Smith is also a third generation Kanyen’kehà:ka potter. Her ceramic works are featured at the Woodland Cultural Centre, the Gardiner Museum, the Museum of Civilization, and in many public and private collections across Turtle Island and across the world.

Last year, her permanent exhibit Talking Earth, a commission from the Gardiner Museum premiered in Toronto. The premiere included multimedia performances on the steps of the Gardiner Museum. On National Indigenous People’s Day last month, Smith and Kaha:wi Dance Theatre gave a solstice performance of Talking Earth, offered free to the public at the Gardiner Museum.

The Governor General announced 85 new appointments to the Order of Canada including three companions, 22 officers and 60 members on Friday.

“Today, we recognize individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to our society. A group of individuals who, through dedication and perseverance—make our communities and our country better every day,” said Simon. “At the same time, we must also acknowledge that work remains to ensure that Canadian honors better reflect the full diversity of our country.”

Simon said Canada wants to learn more about the contributions from Indigenous peoples, Black and 2SLGTBQIA+ communities, to truly honour the richness of our country.

“Nominations continue to fall short of representing the excellence achieved by women, Francophones, persons with disabilities, and people from culturally diverse backgrounds,” Simon added.

The list includes:

OFFICERS:

Johnny N. Adams, O.C., C.Q.

Kuujjuaq, Quebec

For advancing economic and social development within Indigenous communities, as an esteemed executive leader and business entrepreneur.

lax̌lax̌tkʷ Jeannette Christine Armstrong, O.C.

Penticton, British Columbia

For her contributions to Canadian literature through her novels and poetry, and for her leadership in revitalizing the Syilx Okanagan Indigenous language.

Chief 7IDANsuu James Hart, O.C., O.B.C.

Old Massett, Haida Gwaii, British Columbia

For his long-time contributions to Haida art and to the cultural mentoring of youth, and for raising awareness of social issues.

MEMBERS:

Barbara Assiginaak, C.M., O.Ont.

Sucker Lake, Ontario

For her diverse contributions to contemporary music as a classically trained musician rooted in Anishinaabe teachings.

Savage Bear, C.M.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Saskatchewan

For her contributions to Indigenous studies and for her committed community engagement.

John William Beaucage, C.M.

Parry Sound, Ontario

For his exemplary leadership and commitment to advancing the well-being and prosperity of Indigenous communities in Canada.

Sarah Alexandra Carter, C.M.

Edmonton, Alberta

For her pioneering work on Indigenous history and women’s history in Western Canada, as a distinguished scholar, professor and mentor.

Elder Harley Kim Crowshoe, C.M.

Piikani Nation, Alberta

For helping to improve the outcomes and experiences of Indigenous peoples and communities in his province and beyond.

A. Leona Irons-Cummings, C.M.

Curve Lake, Ontario

For her lifelong commitment to the responsible and sustainable management of Indigenous lands.

Jeff Reading, C.M.

Victoria, British Columbia

For his groundbreaking contributions to Indigenous health research and for his leadership in bringing Indigenous perspectives to scientific and health institutions.

