National News
ticker

One dead after house fire in Ontario First Nation that lacks firefighting services

July 7, 2023 72 views

PIKANGIKUM, Ont.-One person is dead after a house fire earlier this week in a remote northwestern Ontario First Nation that has seen a lack of firefighting resources in recent years.

Pikangikum First Nation, located more than 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., says 11 others, including children, are safe following the Tuesday morning fire.

The First Nation says that Ontario Provincial Police were on scene in minutes, using fire extinguishers to buy time for the fire response.

They say Indigenous peacekeepers and firefighters arrived and contained the fire within 30 minutes, with the blaze extinguished two hours after the first police call.

Chief Shirley Lynne Keeper calls it another tragedy in a line of fire-related deaths that have greatly affected the Indigenous community, which has said it felt helpless after nine people died in a 2016 house fire and three more were killed in a February blaze.

In both cases, Pikangikum said it did not have trained first responders to fight the fires and Keeper has said the response to the February fire was hindered due to two fire trucks being frozen, since the community does not have an adequate building to shelter the vehicles in extremely cold temperatures.

A tribal council that represents five First Nations in northwestern Ontario created its own training program for emergency responders to help the remote communities it represents respond to devastating fires, such as the ones in Pikangikum.

The first batch of first responders graduated in late March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Searching landfill for remains of Indigenous women too complex for police: RCMP 

July 7, 2023 319

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -The former head of the RCMP said in December…

Read more
National News

First Nations won’t back nuclear plant expansion until waste questions are answered

July 7, 2023 56

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two First Nations near the proposed expansion of Canada’s…

Read more

Leave a Reply