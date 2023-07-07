National News
ticker

Winnipeg’s Brady Road landfill closed until further notice 

July 7, 2023 45 views

WINNIPEG-The City of Winnipeg says its Brady Road landfill is closed until further notice.

A notice on the city’s website does not give a reason for the closure.

First Nations leaders and community members have called for the landfill south of the city to be shut down permanently.

It’s where the remains of slain Indigenous woman Rebecca Contois were found last year, as well as those of Linda Beardy, whose death police said in April was a not a homicide.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Contois and three other women: Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran are in the privately-run Prairie Green landfill north of the city.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has said the province would not support a search there for the women because of health and safety risks.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Searching landfill for remains of Indigenous women too complex for police: RCMP 

July 7, 2023 322

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -The former head of the RCMP said in December…

Read more
National News

One dead after house fire in Ontario First Nation that lacks firefighting services

July 7, 2023 74

PIKANGIKUM, Ont.-One person is dead after a house fire earlier this week in a remote northwestern…

Read more

Leave a Reply