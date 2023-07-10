 New Brunswick Regional Chief Joanna Bernard appointed as interim Assembly of First Nations National Chief

Ottawa, ON – The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Executive Committee has appointed Regional Chief Joanna Bernard as the interim National Chief for six months until the December 2023 annual Special Chiefs Assembly .

The move comes after former AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald was removed last week.

Interium National Chief Joanna Bernard was appointed under AFN charter resolution Article 22 that says “the Executive Committee follow the procedures outlined in Article 22(3) of the AFN Charter to select an interim National Chief from amongst themselves and call an election to be held at the December 2023 Special Chiefs Assembly.”

“I am honoured to be selected as the interim National Chief,” said Joanna Bernard. “It is crucial that the Assembly of First Nations resume its important work of advancing First Nations’ priorities. I look forward to working with the Executive Committee to advance AFNs work between now and December, when First Nations Chiefs will, once again, have the opportunity to elect their next National Chief.”

“As interim National Chief, my focus remains on moving forward with our current priorities, restoring confidence within our organization, and ensuring that the voices of First Nations are heard and respected by all,” added interim National Chief Bernard.

On June 28, the AFN convened a Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) to vote on resolutions pertaining to RoseAnne Archibald’s status in office. The First Nations-in-Assembly voted to pass DR-01 AFN Article 22, Charter Procedures, resolving to support the recommendation of the Executive Committee to expel RoseAnne Archibald from the Board of the Assembly of First Nations and remove her as National Chief.

The upcoming Special Chiefs Assembly scheduled for December 2023, will follow the AFN Charter’s election procedures, and mark the beginning of a new term cycle for the National Chief. Interim National Chief Bernard will continue to fulfill her role as Regional Chief for New Brunswick until the conclusion of the election process.

