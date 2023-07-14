Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 death 

By Bruce McIntyre

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Pembroke- A 27-year-old Bonnechere Valley Township man who pled guilty to manslaughter for the July 9, 2021 of a 67-year-old man at the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, will be sentenced in August.

Zachary Marquardt was originally charged with first degree murder in the death of Ronnie Graham, 67, and the charge subsequently reduced to second degree murder, but last Thursday he stood before Justice Jeffery Richardson and pled guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

His plea in the Ontario Court of Justice was originally scheduled to be entered into the record on June 26, but Justice Richardson adjourned the matter and urged both the defence and prosecution to use that week to ensure all documentation was completed so there would be no further delays as the clock clicked closer to July 9, exactly two years after the attack on Mr. Graham.

A native of British Columbia who lived most recently in Eganville and Pikwakanagan, he was found dead outside a residence that had been badly damaged by fire several days previously. In fact, he had earlier escaped from the burning home in the afternoon of July 4 while taking a nap after a faulty electrical outlet started the fire.

At the time Mr. Graham’s body was discovered in the early morning hours of July 9, a 27-year-old man was found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Pembroke Regional Hospital by Renfrew County Ambulance. That individual was later identified as Mr. Marquardt and was charged with first degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order. However, the charge was reduced to second degree murder a month later and he remained in custody at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre awaiting his trial.

Enters Guilty Plea

When Mr. Marquardt stood before Justice Richardson last week and pled guilty to the charge of manslaughter, there was a quiet mix of relief for some and confusion for others who were expecting a guilty plea to the charge of second degree murder.

After the charges were read aloud in court, he was asked for a plea and he responded “guilty” in a very soft voice. In fact, his voice was so faint Justice Richardson had to interrupt the process and ask him to speak in a much louder voice so his plea could be entered into the record both by transcript and an audio recording.

After Mr. Marquardt entered his guilty plea, Jamie Bocking, Acting Crown Attorney for the County of Renfrew, began to read into the record the Agreed Statement of Facts. The facts represent a chronology of events leading up to and after the death of Mr.

Graham.

The statement was prepared and signed off by the Crown Attorney’s Office and lead defence counsel, Nathan Gorham. Although Mr. Gorham was not present for the plea, representatives from his firm (Gorham Vandebeek LLP) were in attendance.

Agreed Statement of Facts

In the Agreed Statement of Facts, it noted on July 9, 2021, at approximately 6:55 p.m. Mr. Marquardt was observed driving into the McEwan Gas Station in Golden Lake in a white Chevrolet Silverado and while there, he purchased a 26-ounce bottle of J.P. Wiser’s whiskey and a two-litre bottle of ginger ale.

He drove away only to return at 7:24 p.m., but only stayed a few moments. He then drove to the Pikwakanagan First Nation and stopped at a residence to speak to his friend, James Amikons. He was told by the man’s mother he was not home. He then proceeded to the home of Shirley Commanda and they spoke about a recent fire at a nearby residence.

He then travelled to the residence of Kevin and Pamela Dick where the fire had occurred. Mr. Graham was also present at the residence.

Mr. Marquardt had never met Mr. Graham until then.

“The primary residence on the property had severe damage to it from the recent fire and it was being cleaned up and rebuilt,” Mr.

Bocking said. “Mr. Marquardt was not previously known to any of the parties, but was shown around the property, including the damaged residence.”

Mr. Marquardt eventually made his way to a trailer adjacent to the property. The trailer was being used as part of the cleanup of the fire-damaged property and soon after the individuals began to consume alcohol.

Mr. Graham had a 12-pack of beer and Mr. Marquardt began drinking from the whiskey he purchased prior to his arrival. Around 10 p.m.

Kevin and Pamela Dick left the area and observed Mr. Marquardt and Mr. Graham sitting in front of a fire pit consuming alcohol.

Between 10 p.m. and midnight, Mr. Marquardt sent two messages to James Amikons. One contained a short video of a bonfire and the second one that was sent just before midnight included a message stating “yo, what an epic night here by the bonfire, it is epic. Don’t die on us. Yo, you should be here yo, you should not be here.”

Mr. Amikons did not reply to any of the messages.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Mr. Marquardt was discovered by three individuals in the parking lot of Rez Meds 420, a cannabis dispensary located at 488 Kokomis Inamo, a short walk from where Mr. Marquardt had been drinking with Mr. Graham.

He was wearing only his underwear and was covered in blood, particularly on his head and near his mouth. He indicated he did not know where he was at the time. His blood-soaked clothes were later found at the residence.

One of the three individuals there placed a 911 call and was informed first responders were enroute. While waiting for the ambulance, Mr. Marquardt told the three individuals he had been at the house that recently burned down and he had spent most of the evening drinking with an old man who was staying there.

Mr. Bocking read testimony from the three individuals who discovered Mr. Marquardt.

“He told them he had been attacked by three girls who were out to kill him,” he read. “At times he was speaking incoherently, and they had difficulty understanding what he was saying. He could not explain why he was covered in blood or why he was not wearing his clothes.”

A short time later members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrived with members of the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service.

During a brief interview with police, Mr. Marquardt repeated his statement that he had been drinking with the old man who was staying in the trailer where the house burned down one week earlier. He also stated he was unsure of where his clothes were.

He was examined by paramedics and they informed the investigating officers that despite a large presence of blood on Mr. Marquardt they were unable to find any open wounds that would lead to such a large amount of blood on him. A short time later they transported him to hospital.

At the same time, OPP Constable Moore attended the site where the trailer was parked and immediately noticed a white Chevrolet parked on the property. When he went behind the burned remains of the house, he observed several lawn chairs around a fire pit and the area had several empty alcohol containers strewn about.

“Moore also found Mr. Graham lying on his back near the trailer,” Mr. Bocking said. “He was obviously deceased with extensive injuries to his head and neck. In fact, Mr. Graham suffered such severe injuries to his face that he could only be identified by his tattoos. He was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m.”

At the site, PC Moore discovered blood-stained clothes that matched the description of Mr. Marquardt that were captured on surveillance video at the gas station in Golden Lake. He also found the keys to the white Chevrolet driven by Mr. Marquardt.

The OPP immediately contacted the ambulance enroute to the hospital and paramedics were instructed to surrender Mr. Marquardt to the OPP. He was read his rights and cautioned to contact a lawyer. Mr. Marquardt asked the officers “is the old man hurt?bad?”

He was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.

At the time of his arrest, he admitted to being present at the Dick residence but could not recall what transpired the rest of the evening.

An autopsy on Mr. Graham noted preliminary cause of death was due to multiple injuries to his face, neck and upper chest, broken ribs and fractures of the thyroid cartilage and nasal area. The report also indicated a large amount of blood had seeped into his lungs.

The post-mortem also stated there were 150 human bite marks on his body.

Along with the physical toll on Mr. Graham’s body, a blood sample drawn during the autopsy showed a reading of 276 mg per 100 ml of blood. A urine sample indicated a reading of 326 mg per 100 ml of blood. That equates to four times over the legal limit to operate a motorized vehicle.

Blood was also drawn from Mr. Marquardt and it showed a blood-alcohol level of 221 mg per 100 mL of blood (legal limit is 80 mg). His intoxication level was almost three times the legal limit.

Sentencing In August

The reason for the manslaughter charge as opposed to a second-degree charge in this case could be due to the level of intoxication. With such a high level of alcohol in his body, there may have been a lack of certainty around an exact cause of death.

The essential difference is that in order to commit murder the Crown must prove intention to kill. If the Crown is unable to prove that vital fact, then in this case it would appear that a charge of manslaughter was the most viable option for the Crown to bring forward.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter is life imprisonment.

Justice Richardson raised the issue of whether Mr. Marquardt would require a Gladue Report to aid the defence counsel in terms of sentencing. This is a type of pre-sentencing and bail hearing report that a Canadian court can request when considering sentencing an offender of Aboriginal background under Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code.

Following a short recess to confer with both counsels and an outside expert, it was agreed that a Gladue Report was not required in this case.

Justice Richardson ordered a presentencing report to be submitted to the Clerk’s Office prior to the August 22 Sentencing Hearing.

Some of Mr. Graham’s family members were in the courtroom during deliberations and were unavailable for comment. But previous social media postings extended thanks to the Pikwakanagan community for the respect they showed towards Mr. Graham following his death.

A day after his murder a sacred fire was started at the Pikwakanagan Pow Wow grounds and remained lit for five days. The ceremony is a healing custom for the survivors as well as the lost ones, those who have passed on.

