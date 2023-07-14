Peace Region Metis Community Association to host first town hall meeting in Fort St. John

By Manavpreet Singh

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Peace Region Metis Community Association (PRMCA), in conjunction with the BC Metis Federation, is planning to host its first town hall meeting in Fort St. John in hopes of making a positive cultural impact on the Metis community in the Peace region.

According to Jocelyn Eisert, one of the founding board members of the PRMCA, the event aims to support Metis culture and preserve its legacy through cultural revitalization by focusing on the community’s needs.

Eisert said the BC Metis Federation, a cultural entity funded and recognized by provincial and federal legislations, will support the PRMCA to promote Metis culture and create economic opportunities in the Peace region. The BC Metis Federation recently recognized the PMRCA as a local Metis organization.

The first Town Hall meeting will be held in Fort St. John on July 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The town Hall meeting will include discussions on housing, industry engagement, health, language and culture, and more.

“The town hall meeting will address important issues affecting our communities and protect our traditions and culture to ensure the Metis legacy lives on,” Eisert said.

The association plans to host cultural gatherings for youth, elders, families, and others in the future to create a social space and engage with those looking to embrace their culture.

She said the PMRCA will have a board of founding members and two membership levels, voting and non-voting, which will be open to anyone who wants to embrace the Metis culture and learn from its historic offerings.

“We will hold our first AGM in September and have an election for up to five positions, namely president, vice-president, treasurer, secretary, and director, thereby establishing a foundation to support Metis culture and open our doors to the Peace Region with integrity and transparency so our culture can live on,” said Eisert.

The event will be held at Bizzybody Enterprises in Fort St. John next Saturday and is open to all members of the public.

There are now two Metis organizations in Fort St. John, including the Fort St. John Metis Society, which is associated with Metis Nation British Columbia (MNBC).

Manavpreet Singh/ Local Journalism Initiative Reporter/

ENERGETICCITY.CA/LJI is a federally funded program.

Add Your Voice