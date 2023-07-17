National News
Slider

TIN ROAD ALERT: Over-turned transport truck spills contents across two roadways closing Chiefswood Road

July 17, 2023 478 views

UPDATED 2:55 P.M. 

July 17, 2023

SIX NATIONS GRAND RIVER- A transport truck carrying scrap steel overturned spilling its contents across Fifth Line Road and parts of Chiefswood Road early Monday. The truck has been righted and was towed from the corner at about 3 p.m. but it will be another three hours, to about 6 p.m. before the roadway will be re-opened, police said at the scene.

After being therighted the transport truck was hooked up to a tow truck at about 3 p.m. Monday to remove it from the scene. The corner isn't expected to open for another three hours. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

After being therighted the transport truck was hooked up to a tow truck at about 3 p.m. Monday to remove it from the scene. The corner isn’t expected to open for another three hours. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Police said it could take up to three hours to clear the roadway of debris.

Traffic has been held up for six hours on the busy main thoroughfare into Ohsweken after police and emergency personnel were called to the scene when the truck travelling on Fifth Line appears to have cut the corner to short when entering Chiefswood Road turning onto its side and spilling its contents.

There were no reports of injuries.

Six Nations Fire and Police brought in a large tow truck to right the vehicle .

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kill the bill, say First Nations as they unite in opposition to Metis self governance legislation

July 18, 2023 76

Canada’s move give the Metis Nations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario self-government that could affect First…

Read more
National News

Indigenous leaders say they do not accept premier’s comments on landfill search

July 17, 2023 96

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Indigenous leaders say a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill…

Read more

Leave a Reply