TIN ROAD ALERT: Over-turned transport truck spills contents across two roadways closing Chiefswood Road

UPDATED 2:55 P.M.

July 17, 2023

SIX NATIONS GRAND RIVER- A transport truck carrying scrap steel overturned spilling its contents across Fifth Line Road and parts of Chiefswood Road early Monday. The truck has been righted and was towed from the corner at about 3 p.m. but it will be another three hours, to about 6 p.m. before the roadway will be re-opened, police said at the scene.

Police said it could take up to three hours to clear the roadway of debris.

Traffic has been held up for six hours on the busy main thoroughfare into Ohsweken after police and emergency personnel were called to the scene when the truck travelling on Fifth Line appears to have cut the corner to short when entering Chiefswood Road turning onto its side and spilling its contents.

There were no reports of injuries.

Six Nations Fire and Police brought in a large tow truck to right the vehicle .

Add Your Voice