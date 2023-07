SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A truck has flipped onto its side at the intersection of Fifth Line and Chiefswood Road Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:04 a.m. Six Nations Police and Fire are on the scene. The intersection is blocked and local traffic is being advised to avoid the area. No further details are available. (Photo by Lisa Eisse)

