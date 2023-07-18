National News
CP NewsAlert: Crown seeks acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing 

July 18, 2023 71 views

WINNIPEG- The Crown is seeking the acquittal of two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker a half-century ago.

So many people turned up today for the appearance of Brian Anderson and Allan Woodhouse in a Winnipeg court today that it had to be moved to a bigger room.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti ordered a new trial in June for the two men, citing unspecified new evidence.

Anderson and Woodhouse were sentenced to life in prison in the death of Ting Fong Chan, a restaurant worker who was fatally stabbed in 1973.

The men appealed to higher courts shortly after their convictions but were denied.

Lametti said in a June 22 news release that he was satisfied there was a reasonable basis to conclude a miscarriage of justice likely occurred.

Anderson was released on parole in 1987 and Woodhouse in 1990.

More coming.

