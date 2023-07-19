Local News
‘Heartless’: Miller criticizes Manitoba government’s decision not to search landfill

July 19, 2023 65 views
Marc Miller federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Chief Kyra Wilson spoke to AFN assembly.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS The federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations is criticizing Manitoba’s government for standing in the way of a search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women believed to be in a landfill, as others say the jurisdictional battle is leaving the victims’ families and the City of Winnipeg in limbo. “We are willing to play a role, a very important role in this,’ Marc Miller said Wednesday at the Assembly of First Nations general meeting in Halifax. “But the reality of where we’re working is that the government of Canada can’t nationalize the garbage dump or the waste disposal system of the City of Winnipeg.’’ Dozens of protesters have blocked the main road of the Brady Road landfill demanding a search of a…

