R.O.P.E. seeking public help in locating Federal Offender

TORONTO, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release..

Chad McDougall is described as a Indigenous male, 47 years of age, 5’11” (180cm), 220LBS(100kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos consisting of a Skull on his abdomen, right upper arm is a diamond and “666”, on his chest is “savage”, on his left arm is “lonewolf”, and a feather on his left cheek to name a few.

Chad McDougall is serving a two year sentence for Possess Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking, Fail to Comply with Order – At Large, Carry Concealed Weapon, Possess Property Obtained by Crime-Over $5000.

The offender is known to frequent London, Oneida and Chippewa of the Thames First Nations.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

